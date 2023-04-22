SPRINGFIELD, Mo–It didn’t take St. Louis long to promote first round draft pick Michael McGreevy to Triple AAA Memphis.

McGreevy shut down Midland on Thursday night to improve to 2-1 on the season with a 1.45 earned run average.

Meanwhile the Cardinals continued their series with Midland Saturday night at Hammons Field.

The RockHounds had Royber Salinas on the hill, he strikes out Irving Lopez swinging, one of his ten strikeouts in five innings of work.

Springfield gets to him in the third, Matt Koperniak cue balls this to third, the throw home, but Jose Alvarez slides around the tag, it’s 1-0 Cardinals.

Springfield flashing the leather as well, the sharp grounder to third, Jacob Buchberger there for the stop, and tags out the runner at third.

But Midland would tie up the game in the sixth, Max Schuemann singles to right, Michael Guldberg scores it’s 1-1.

Brett Harris follows with another single to right, Schemann comes home, slides across safely, it’s 2-1 RockHounds.

And Midland doubles up the Cardinals 4-2.