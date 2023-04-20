SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals continued their series with the Midland RockHounds Thursday night at Hammons Field.

The two teams have split the first two games, with the RockHounds scoring late Wednesday to spoil Adam Wainwright’s rehab.

Thursday night Springfield had one of St. Louis’ top prospects on the hill first round draft pick Michael McGreevy.

But Midland got to him for a run in the first, J.J. Schwarz singles past the diving Nick Dunn into right, Chase Calabuig scores it’s 1-0.

But McGreevy settles down, he strikes out Cooper Bowman looking to end the first.

Then in the second he gets former Missouri State Bear Jeremy Eierman swinging.

Springfield ties it up in the second, Jacob Buchberger with a drive to right center, just past the diving centerfielder, Dunn scores on the triple, it’s 1-1.

The Cards then take the lead in the third, a man on for Chandler Redmond and he crushes this pitch deep to right, up on the Rowe roof, a two run blast and it’s 3-1 Springfield.

McGreevy strikes out Bowman again swinging in the fourth, McGreevy went seven innings with nine strikeouts and the Cardinals win 3-2.