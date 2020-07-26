McGreevy finishes strong on back nine, wins PCCC

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Brandon Wu teed off the fourth round with a big lead on the field.

Dan Lucy:”One reason that Brandon Wu started Championship Sunday with a three stroke lead is that he does not make mistakes. The Stanford grad has made only one bogey in three rounds here at Highland Springs. And that was back on Thursday.”

But on the first hole Englishman Daniel Sutton rolls in this eagle putt to move to 17 under, one behind Wu.

“I wasn’t really pushing or anything just playing my own game. Hoping to make a bunch of birdies. And hoping it was going to be good enough,” said Sutton.

Chad Ramey also started hot, three straight birdies to start the round including this 25 footer to move to 17 under.

“It’s always good to come out of the shoot and make up a lot of ground really quick,” said Ramey.

Wu suffers his first bogey in 42 holes on number three.

Then he was in the sand on four, back to back mistakes and he fell out of contention.

Two groups ahead Ramey made a move at the turn with back to back birdies on eight and nine to take sole possession of first place at 20 under.

Ramey:”Honestly all day I didn’t know was position I was in. I assumed I was probably up near the top.”

Max McGreevy would jump into contention on 11.

This eagle putt put him at 19 under par just one off the pace.

“I hadn’t made an eagle all week so I really wanted to bury it. I really didn’t have any idea of what it was going to get me to. How far. If I was close to the lead, how far back, what not,” said McGreevy.

Sutton birdied 11 as well, but it was the last of his round and could not keep pace.

Ramey gave one back to the field on 12 and McGreevy took advantage.

With back to back birdies on 15 and 16, the 27-year old had a two stroke lead with two holes left.

“I asked my caddie. He actually took my phone from my bag so I wouldn’t, he knew that I’d probably check. So he had it in his pocket the entire day. And wouldn’t let me check it,” said McGreevy.

On 18 the Oklahoma Sooner product missed a birdie, his tap in par put him in the clubhouse with the lead at 21 under.

Ramey and Sutton were out, but Jose de Jesus Rodriguez needed this long birdie putt to fall to force a playoff.

It didn’t.

And McGreevy wins the Charity Championship.

McGreevy:”Luckily, luckily my heart stopped pounding there. It was pounding for a long time. It was relieving for sure.”

McGreevy played in China last year and says that experience helped him be mentally strong to win the $117,000 dollar first place check.

“Wherever you go and play. You have to play good. I was never down on myself for having to go over there and do it. I had a fun journey with it. And 14 weeks over there made me a lot stronger as a man, as a golfer, as everything. It was an experience that I felt I needed,” said McGreevy.

At the Charity Championship Dan Lucy Ozarks First.