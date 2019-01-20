McEachern Wins 2019 T of C

After trailing by 11 points in the second quarter, the McEachern Indians rallied to force overtime and eventually beat Sunrise Christian (Kan.) 50-46 to win the 2019 Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions.

With just over a minute left in regulation, Sharife Cooper tied the game at 41 with a 3-pointer, and his suburban Atlanta team outlasted the Wichita-area stars of Sunrise in overtime.

McEachern earned the championship in its second T of C appearance, and the Indians are the first public school team to win the tournament since 2010.

In the third-place game, University of Memphis commit James Wiseman scored 24 points and broke two T of C records with 22 rebounds as Memphis East beat Shadow Mountain (Ariz.) 74-53. Wiseman set a new record for rebounds in a game and for most boards in a single tournament with 51.

Belleville West (Ill.) held on to beat Rainier Beach of Seattle 72-69 to capture fifth place.

Hometown favorites Parkview and Springfield Catholic battled for seventh, and the Irish used a big fourth quarter comeback to beat PHS 64-61 behind Jake Branham’s 23 points.