May 14th Lake Report: Table Rock Lake

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo–Now for our Friday Lake report, and we’re going to look at Table Rock Lake less than an hour south of Springfield.

Table Rock has a number of different species of fish.

The most numerous are bass both largemouth and smallmouth.

Also the white crappie are very plentiful at Table Rock.

Lets take a look at some of your fishing pictures, this is from Michael and Lisa Martin along with Dewey Smith with a boatload of white bass caught on Pomme de Terre Lake.

Lisa said they caught 45 of them.

Picture number two is of Izzy who caught this 14 inch crappy on Lake of the Ozarks, good job Izzy.

And finally Dalton Clark checking in with this 16 and a half inch crappy caught at Pomme de Terre Lake.

Dalton says this crappy weighed in at nearly three pounds.

If you want to see your fishing picture in this segment, e-mail your pictures to dlucy@kolr10.com.

We need your name, where you caught the fish, what kind, how big, and its weight.