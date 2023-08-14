SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Just two weeks before the high school football season kicks off, the Glendale Falcons are making a coaching change.

The Mike Mauk era is over as he’s being replaced on an interim basis by Joel Heman.

Springfield Public Schools made the announcement Monday night, saying heman will coach the team through this season, and a new coach will be found for 2024.

Mauk coached the Falcons for nine seasons winning 51 games and losing 47.

His Falcons won two district championships.

Mauk got into an altercation with game officials in a 2019 playoff game.

Mauk was disciplined for the incident.

In 2021, Mauk sued the school district saying the punishment was age discrimination.

Because that case is still pending Springfield Public Schools says it cannot comment any further on the issue.

Glendale will kick off the season at home August 25th against Waynesville.