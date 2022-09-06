SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Double-AA Texas League season is quickly coming to a close.

Tuesday night Springfield started its last homestand of the season against San Antonio.

The Missions are the Double-AA affiliate of the San Diego Padres.

Springfield had St. Louis pitcher Steven Matz starting on a rehab assignment.

The lefty tore the MCL in his left knee in July and is hoping to make it back to the big leagues.

First inning, bad pickoff move here by Matz puts a runner at third.

But the southpaw responds by striking out Yorman Rodriguez swinging.

Then Connor Kaiser lines this toward right, but Brady Whalen makes the diving catch to end the first.

In the second, Matz strikes out Kevin Melean swinging, Matz threw 30 pitches with three strikeouts, three walks no runs.

San Antonio won the game 8-4 but Matz said playing in real game felt good.

“It’s a big difference. Different jersey, you know fans in the stands. A little bit of a buzz, a little adrenaline. You don’t want to give up runs because these guys are playing hard. It’s a little bit of a different thing then live bp. It was first time in facing hitters for the first time in a little more than six weeks. I feel really good, my knee feels good. I’m feeling healthy, it was good out there competing a little bit,” said Matz.