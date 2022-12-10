SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears returned home Saturday night looking to snap a two game losing skid.

In our Bear Nation report, Dana Ford trying to get his offense into gear after a pair of lack luster games.

Missouri State hosting the Mastodons of Purdue Fort Wayne.

The Bears leading scorer Chance Moore getting his first start, and he gets the slam dunk here to give the Bears a 13-9 lead.

Then Moore showing his range, knocks down this three, it’s 18-11 Missouri State.

Later Moore with the steal and the dunk, Mo State by eight.

But Fort Wayne battled back Damian Chong Qui turns the corner and gets the scoop, it’s a two point game.

Then Anthony Roberts goes baseline and dunks it home, the Mastodons led by one at the half.

Two minutes left, Moore with the steal and the slam we’re tied at 57, he had a career high 23.

But Fort Wayne didn’t quit, Jarred Godfrey dishes to Rob Petty, he gets the dunk, Mastodons back in front.

The Bears went 7 for 41 from three point range.

And Purdue Fort Wayne hands Missouri State it’s third straight loss 65-61.