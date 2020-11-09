Masters week arrives with very different vibe

AUGUSTA, Ga–The start of Masters week usually brings a big buzz to this town—energy, excitment and enthusiastic crowds.

But not this year.

This year it’s quiet.

This year it’s empty.

This year it’s so 2020.

But as the holiday season approaches Augusta National still has gifts to give.

Gifts of gold and pink and burnt orange.

And green, lots of green.

The practice rounds still took place on Monday.

There’s three time Masters champion Phil Mickelson.

Patron’s are usually lined up three rows deep to get a glimpse of him.

Brad Means:”While it may not look like a typical Masters right now, it will certainly feel like a typical Masters come Thursday. That’s when the competititors begin their quest for the coveted green jacket.”

“This is a place that you kind of watched growing up. Finally to play 18 holes here as an actual golfer. And the Masters is something special. I have to remember that I’m here to play golf. I have to figure out how I’m going to play my best golf out here. To finally step foot, see the course for what it is, and everything around it is very beautiful,” said 2020 PGA Championship winner Collin Marikawa.

Competitors like Phil.

A man for all intents and purposes is alone with this thoughts on a Masters Monday.

A man trying to sharpen his skills to make a run for his first Masters title since 2010.

So welcome to Masters week.

And welcome to a very different, but still a beautiful look at one of the most beautiful places on the planet.