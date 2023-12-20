SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Dana Ford’s Missouri State men are also at home at Great Southern Bank Arena.

Tuesday night, the Bears beat Lindenwood 79-57 for their fifth home victory of the season.

Mo State has won nine of its last ten at home going back to last year.

One big reason for the win over the Lions was the sharp shooting from junior guard Alston Mason.

The Kansas City product poured in a career high 34 points.

Mason was scoring from all over, inside, outside with five three pointers, and he hit seven free throws.

The guard also dished out seven assists and had two steals.

Mason says the key to the win and his big night was staying aggressive.

“Being in attack mode. Staying aggressive. I think that’s a big deal for me as long as I stay aggressive and keep putting pressure on the defense. I think it puts our team in a good position. I think that’s kind of naturally my game. And force the defense to do something that they don’t want to. Whether it’s me scoring. Or getting my guy involved. And that all comes down to just putting the pressure on the defense. And make them make a decision,” said Mason.