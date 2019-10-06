Mason Rudolph suffers concussion, leaves Ravens-Steelers game after receiving big hit

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) is hit by Baltimore Ravens free safety Earl Thomas (29), left, and cornerback Brandon Carr (24) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CBS) – Mason Rudolph laid motionless on the field for several moments after receiving a big hit from the Baltimore Ravens’ Earl Thomas during the third quarter in Pittsburgh.

Rudolph, the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback with Ben Roethlisberger out with a season-ending injury, was able to leave the field with assistance after regaining consciousness. Pittsburgh trailed Baltimore 17-13 at the time of the injury, which took place with 7:26 remaining in the third quarter. The Steelers ruled Rudolph out for the remainder of the game with a concussion. Rudolph went to a local hospital to receive further evaluation during the fourth quarter.

Undrafted rookie quarterback Devlin Hodges replaced Rudolph, and the Steelers took the lead by scoring on the same drive in which Rudolph got hurt.

Rudolph was off to a solid start against the Ravens, going 13-30 for 131 yards that included a 35-yard touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster in the first half. Rudolph’s injury took place on a 25-yard completion to James Washington after the Steelers had picked off Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson for a third time.

Hodges did not make Pittsburgh’s initial 53-man roster but was signed to the practice squad. He was promoted to the 53-man roster after the Steelers traded Josh Dobbs to the Jacksonville Jaguars.