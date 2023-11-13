SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears tipped off the regular season home schedule Monday night at Great Southern Bank Arena.

Dana Ford’s Bears squaring off with Oral Roberts.

Mo State is 13-2 in season openers at GSB Arena.

But the Golden Eagles have two starters back from a team that won 30 games a year ago.

The Bears would connect early from the perimeter, Alston Mason with the catch and shoot three pointer it’s 6-3 Mo State.

Then the Bears super senior Donovan Clay puts the ball on the deck, gets the hoop and the harm, it’s 17-14 Missouri State.

The Bears moving the ball around the horn to Mason, he knocks down the three, it’s 30-19 Missouri State pulling away.

Later, Clay dishes to N.J. Benson for the slam dunk, it’s 32-19 Bears.

Clay spins to the hole, and gets the basket, 36-23.

Missouri State led by a dozen at halftime.

Second half, more Donovan Clay, another three point play the hard way, he finished with 17 points.

Alston Mason with a career night, he splashes this three, three of his 28 points.

Bears up by 20, and Missouri State notches victory number one 84-69.

“We were assignment correct, and we were tough. Especially on the ball, we defended without fouling. Especially in the first half. And then we rebounded down. Our guys were really dailed in from the get go. That’s because of the level of respect that we have for Oral Roberts. I think that’s our second win against them in the last three years. So we have respect for them. And we just followed the game plan,” said Coach Dana Ford.