SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears picked up their first win of the new basketball season in dominating fashion Monday night against Oral Roberts.

At one point in the second half, Dana Ford’s troops had a 20 point lead.

The Bears went onto win 84-69.

Leading Mo State in scoring was junior guard Alston Mason.

The Overland Park, Kansas product scored a career high 28 points.

The transfer from Oklahoma just missed a double, double grabbing nine rebounds to go along with his two assists and one steal.

Mason connected on five of the seven three pointers he shot.

He said being confident with his shot is something he worked on in the offseason.

“I’m constantly looking for my shot. I know my deep balls are a real threat from outside. To be able to utilize that and get myself open. It helps my teammates out a lot. It’s just a mindset thing for me. I felt like if I’m wide open and get a good look at it I’m going to shoot it. During the warm ups I felt good, I felt great. And that was the result, just coming out and looking for my shot early,” said Mason.