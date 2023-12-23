MORAGA, CA–What’s up Bear Nation?! And happy Festivus to those who celebrate!

I don’t have many grievances to air, but when it comes to Missouri State basketball I do have one. Dana Ford’s team hasn’t won a road game this season. They’re 0-4 in that category.

However, it is the holiday season, so maybe a Christmas miracle would break that curse.

But that’s definitely easier said than done considering the Bears have lost back-to-back meetings with the St. Mary’s Gaels, by an average of 18 points the last two years.

St. Mary’s did their best early to maintain that average margin of victory. Augustus Marculionis from the corner. The “emperor” scored 7 of the Gaels first 13 points.

Just over a minute later, SMC doubles up MSU as Aiden Mahaney knocks down his own triple from the wing. Gaels hit 7 of their opening 8 attempts.

11 to go in the first half, more St. Mary’s highlights. Harry Wessels underneath for the backdoor dunk. Coach Ford’s team on the ropes, on the road, with no answer in sight.

However, Missouri State finally settled in and rattled off a 9-0 run to trim the deficit to 2, punctuated by Chance Moore’s soaring dunk in transition! Bears only trailed by 1 at the break.

In the second half, Alston Mason finally woke up. He was just 1 for 6 the previous period, but with his team down 3 inside 10 minutes he gets the layup and the foul to even the contest at 50 a piece.

But just over a minute later, Mahaney buries back-to-back triples boosting the Gaels to a 6-point edge, which practically started a three point contest. For the next 3 minutes these two teams hit 4 more threes including this go-ahead bomb by Mason to go up 60-58. He finished with a game-high 19.

From there, scoring really slowed down, but not Donovan Clay, he gets this spinning layup to go just before the shot clock expires inside the final minute. Mo State with a 4-point cushion.

But here’s clay’s best work. Nursing a one-point lead, needing some kind of insurance, Donnie comes up clutch with this jumper from the elbow to sew it up!

Clay and Mason combined for 30 in the second half to lift the bears to a 69-64 victory snapping their 2-game skid to St. Mary’s and finally clinching their first road win of the season.