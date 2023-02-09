SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury mens team was looking to snap a four game losing streak in the Panthers game against Maryville.

Earlier this season, the Panthers lost to the Saints by just one point.

The Panthers get it to Adam Moore early, he misses but gets the putback it’s a two point game.

Maryville had it dialed in from the start, a little inside out to Jaeden Smith with the corner three, 7-2 Saints.

Drury with a hustle play, Moore on the floor, fights for the ball, out to Trey Lewis and the dish to Brock Wakefield for the hoop, Panthers still down by eight.

Maryville’s J.T. Morgan splits the double team and gets the layup, Saints up by ten.

And Maryville goes onto win 74-57.