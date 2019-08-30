Live Now
Martinez heats up, Springfield splits with Frisco

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals wrapped up their series with Frisco Thursday night at Hammons Field.

And two St. Louis Cardinals remain on rehab assignments.

Southpaw pitcher Austin Gomber started the game and pitched two innings.

Jose Martinez played the DH, Tyler O’Neill did not play.

Gomber strikes out Charles Leblanc looking in the first, Gomber gave up zero hits in his two innings with that one strikeout.

Martinez singles in his first at bat, here to right, but he was erased on a double play.

Too bad because later in that first, Brian O’Keefe takes this deep to left, it goes over the wall for a two run homer, and it’s 2-nothing Springfield.

In the third Martinez would shoot this to the gap in right center, just under the outfielder’s glove, another single.

Martinez went 3 for four, and the Cardinals win 13-9.

