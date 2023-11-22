SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The 17th ranked Drury Lady Panthers were in action Wednesday night as well.

It’s night two of their Thanksgiving Classic.

Kaci Bailey’s Lady Panthers put their 4-0 record on the line against Lincoln.

Drury has never lost to the Blue Tigers, the Lady Panthers are 12-0 all time against Lincoln.

And 17th ranked Drury rolled, on the break, nice pass to Anna Hitt for the layup, it’s a 6-0 start.

Later in the first quarter Caitlynn Daniels is in jail, but bounces the pass to Hitt, she gets another layup and it’s a ten point Lady Panther lead.

That’s when Beth Matas Martin would take over from outside, she hits this stop and pop three, 16-7 Drury.

Then the grad transfer from Spain would hit this corner jumper, they say her foot was on the line, it’s 20-10 Lady Panthers.

In the second quarter, Martin with a deep, deep three, that gave Drury a 35-16 lead.

Beth Matas Martin played for coach Bailey at Quincy, she brought her in when she took over as Drury’s coach, good thing, she had 23 points, the Lady Panthers win 86-49.