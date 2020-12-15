Marshfield Lady Jays sting Hillcrest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Girls high school basketball Monday night, 0-1 Hillcrest hosting 3-1 Marshfield.

And this was all Jays early, they get the steal, Maile Peck finds Abby McBride, she scores over the double team, it’s a 6-nothing start.

Then Peck kicks it back out to Lauren Luebbert, she swishes the three pointer, 9-nothing.

Hillcrest taking it inside, Jimm’esha Davis feeds Tiana Gourdin.

The senior misses, but Davis follows, gets the board and the bucket, Hornets still down by a dozen.

Marshfield keeping the pressure on, Kori Cromer to Brooklyn Crawford, she gets the floater, and the Lady Jays 69-24.