SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school basketball Friday night, unbeaten Springfield Catholic hosting Marshfield.

The Jays came in with a 4-5 record but took it to the Irish early.

Silas Massey with the jumper and it’s a 5-2 Marshfield lead.

Catholic battled back, the look inside to C.J. Kendall who kisses it off the glass, Irish in front by one.

Then Catholic’s Brett Roberson with the step back 15 footer, Catholic up 11-8.

End of the first quarter, it’s Marshfield’s Massey again with the jumper, Jays up by one.

He had 17, Tegen Curley had 21 and Marshfield upsets Catholic 70-61.