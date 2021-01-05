Marshfield cruises past Catholic for 7th victory

MARSHFIELD, Mo–Girls high school basketball Monday night, Marshfield hosting Catholic.

The Lady Jays were 6-3.

The Lady Irish have lost seven of their last eight.

Marshfield running the floor, Kori Cromer to a wide open Brooklyn Crawford for the layup, it’s 5-nothing Blue Jays.

Catholic’s Ella Lippelman with the dribble drive to the rack, it’s a three point deficit.

But Marshfield was hitting on all cylinders, first Crawford from the outside with the three, it’s 10-2.

Then the Lady Jays Abby McBride splits the defense and gets the hoop and the harm, it’s 12-3 Marshfield.

Later the Lady Jays looking inside to Mollie Thomas, and the freshman hits the jumper, Marshfield by ten.

And Marshfield goes to 7-3 with a 51-34 victory.