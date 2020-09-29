Maroon becomes back-to-back Cup winner with Blues, Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning’s Pat Maroon (14) watches the puck go in past Dallas Stars’ goalie Anton Khudobin (35) on a shot from Lightning’s Blake Coleman (not shown) during second-period NHL Stanley Cup finals hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Patrick Maroon has joined elite company by winning the Stanley Cup in consecutive seasons with different teams.

Maroon is the only member of the champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win it last year with the St. Louis Blues. He’s the eighth player to do it in NHL history and first since Claude Lemieux in the 1990s to get his name on the Cup in consecutive years.

Corey Stillman went back to back in 2004 and 2006 after the lockout prevented the trophy from being awarded in 2005. Maroon is one of several additions to the Lightning that helped them finally win it all.