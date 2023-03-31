Ten days ago, the Ryan Beard era officially began for Missouri State football with the team breaking for spring camp.
In just two weeks, we’ll see how much impact the new head coach has had when the Bears take the field at Plaster Stadium.
Because for the first time since 2019, the Maroon and White intrasquad scrimmage is back!
Saturday, April 15, the team hits the field at 4pm to play a modified 4th quarter competition which marks the conclusion of it's spring practice portion.
Between an open quarterback competition and 75 of the 83 rostered players returning from last year, including 10 starters, let's hope the boys are quick learners and will give us a show to increase the preseason hype.