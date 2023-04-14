After surviving my first real winter outside the sunshine state, I fully understand why spring is such a welcomed time of year. But here’s the funny thing, it’s not just the flora and fauna coming alive in the season of new life.

I’m talking about the Ryan Beard era for Missouri State football.

Which officially takes center stage in front of Bear Nation Saturday afternoon at the Maroon and White game.

The annual spring contest will take place for the first time at 4pm – returning to Plaster Stadium for the first time since 2019.

The Bears entered spring camp with a total of 83 players. 75 of them returned from last season, including 10 starters.

Keep your eye on Jordan Pachot and Jacob Clark. Those two are battling it out of the starting quarterback job and a standout performance Saturday might help them earn that responsibility.