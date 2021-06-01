Marionville takes Class 2 state baseball championship

OZARK, Mo–The Marionville Comets have won state championships in football, boys and girls basketball, and even track and field.

But they’ve never won on the baseball diamond.

Tuesday night they battled East Buchanan for the Class 2 championship.

The Bulldogs have never won a baseball championship either.

It’s 1-0 East Buchanan when Cameron Henry grounds to first, an infield single that scores Drew Thompson, 2-nothing Bulldogs.

Then in the third, Henry singles to center, Thompson scores again it’s 6-nothing.

But Marionville rallies, Jacob Davis doubles to left center, Cale Clark and Jordan Williams both score it’s 6-2.

Then Jacksen Smith singles up the middle, that scores two more, including

Davis, it’s 6-4.

Still in the third, Wyley Brown lifts this to right, it drops in Jacksen Smith scores it’s 6-5.

Marionville tied it up and then took the lead in the fifth on a pair of Bulldog wild pitches it was 7-6 Comets.

East Buchanan tied it back up but another Bulldog wild pitch in the seventh gives Marionville the win and its first baseball state championship 8-7.