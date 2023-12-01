COLUMBIA, Mo–It’s championship Friday for Missouri high school football.

And two Ozark area teams will battle for the championship.

Republic will play Cardinal Ritter for the Class 5 championship at 7:00p.m.

And Marionville had a date with North Platte for the Class 1 championship.

KOLR 10’s Chris Pinson joins us now live from Faurot Field with that story.

Hey Dan….It’s been exactly 20 years since the Marionville Comets were the envy of the Class 1 cosmos.

But Friday afternoon, they had their chance to claim their first state title since their head coach suited up for the blue and white.

On a cold, wet day in Columbia, the Marionville Comets took center stage at Faurot Field.

The number one ranked team in Class 1 and their supporters packed the stands to see if the ‘Ville’s finest could bring home their first state title since head coach Paden Grubbs and his teammates claimed the crown.

The Comets received the opening kickoff but on the fifth play of the drive, a fumble on the handoff exchange put the ball on the turf but luckily, Marionville fell on it to retain possession.

But this resilient bunch didn’t let that slow them down.

Very next play, quarterback Bryer Guerin runs it right up the middle for a gain of 11 erasing the miscue and moving the chains.

A few plays later, the Comets convert a 4th & 2 and two to get a fresh set of downs at the North Platte 25 yard line.

On 3rd & 7, Comets throw their first pass of the game, and it was the perfect time for it.

Garrett Grimm secured the catch and goes for 17 yards.

The big play sets up Marionville with first and goal.

Next play Hugh Eaton punches the ball into the end zone.

The 15-play drive eats up nearly nine minutes of the opening quarter.

On the Panthers first possession, facing third and long, they try to convert through the air but it falls incomplete.

Marionville’s defense keeps their lead and gets the ball back.

Ensuing Comets drive, coach Grubbs gods for it on 4th & 7 from across midfield but that pass play always goes a wanting.

Turnover on downs by Marionville gives the ball & new life to North Platte.

So with the Panthers facing another fourth they go to the air again but this time it’s picked off!

Bryer Guerin comes up with the interception to steal possession back late in the second quarter!

A few plays later, Guerin calls his own number on the qb keeper, refuses to go down, keeps his feet and scores the Comets second touchdown.

That put Marionville up 14-0 at halftime.

The Comets added two more touchdowns in the second half and go onto shutout North Platte 29-0 to win the Class 1 state championship.

“I’ve had peace in my heart ever since the postseason started like this group was going to do it. Going back to the Portageville game, I just had peace in my heart. I knew these kids would it. Like Q says it’s kind of like a dream come true. I bleed blue, I love Marionville and the community and these kids in it. I’m so proud of these kids, our program and our town and community,” said Marionville coach Paden Grubbs.