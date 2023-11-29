MARIONVILLE, Mo–The Marionville Comets are 13-0 and will face a 12-1 North Platte team in the Class 1 state championship game.

That kicks off at 3:00 p.m. in Columbia right before the Republic game.

This will be the Comets fifth trip to a state championship game.

Marionville won it all 20 years ago, finishing second three other times.

The last time the Comets were in the title game was 2006.

This year’s team features a powerhouse running attack from senior Hugh Eaton and sophomore Cash Pomeroy.

Those two have combined for nearly 2,000 yards on the ground and 29 touchdowns.