MARIONVILLE–Down the road a piece in Marionville, Payden Grubbs and the Comets eyed a second-straight Class 1 district title but had to go through Portageville to earn it.

Comets led 14-6 at the half. Here in the third, Kainen Klineline, aka “buddah” sacks the Bulldogs on 4th and 8! Turnover on downs by Portageville.

Fourth quarter, 9 minutes to go, Bulldogs down 11, until Mason Adams runs in for 6. They went for 2 and got it, so Portageville only trails 17-14.

But here’s your ball game, on 4th and goal, still trailing by 3, Bulldogs go for the touchdown to win it, but the pass falls incomplete! Marionville’s second goal line stand of the contest makes the difference! Setting up a showdown with St. Vincent in the state semis on Saturday, November 25.