Marionville advances in extras

AURORA, Mo. — The Marionville Comets came up strong in the most important half-inning of the season.

Facing a three run deficit in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Comets rallied to tie the game against Marion C. Early and eventually won the game 5-4 in eight innings.

Wyley Brown was the hero as he hit a ball to third base, which allowed the Comets (20-6) to score the game-winning run.

The Panthers (23-5) were the first to get on the board as Cam Pyle hit a home run to left field in the second inning to put Marion C. Early up 1-0.

The Comets tied it up off the bat of Duane Hammonds, who’s bloop-single in the third scored Jordan Williams.

Marion C. Early added two more runs in the fifth, one a Hayden Madewell RBI-single and another as Dylan Blehm scored on a wild pitch, to push its lead to 3-1.

Facing a 4-1 deficit in the bottom of the seventh, the comets rallied to tie the game up and send it into extra innings.

Marionville advances to play Gainesville in the state quarterfinals on Wednesday.