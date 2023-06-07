SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame inducted five individuals and three programs at Wednesday’s spring sports luncheon.

The headliner was former Missouri State pitcher and nine-year big league player Shaun Marcum.

Marcum was on the Bears college world series team, and pitched for four big league teams.

He was unable to attend the induction ceremony.

Other inductees included Catholic girls soccer coach Ben Timson, Carthage baseball coach John Burgi, and Vienna softball coach Mick Byrd.

The Webb City little league world series teams, Fatima softball and Joplin baseball were honored.

Missouri State softball star Penny Clayton was also inducted.

She was a star pitcher on summer league amateur teams and Bears softball in the 1970’s.

Clayton led the Bears to 111 wins in her four years in the circle.

“It is an honor, naturally, and this is a big moment. Any time you play hard and have a long career it is nice to be recognized. I was playing with my friends, I got paid to go to school, I got my degree. I knew everybody, we were traveling and going to great places. We had all the food we wanted to eat. It was good times,” said Clayton.

“The journey’s just been incredible. The girls and their families at Springfield Catholic are just been incredibly dedicated to each other, to the sport and the support we’ve had…has just been a joy to be around and just kind of made it impossible for me to leave,” said Timson.