Manning buzzer-beater lifts Lady Bears over rival Drake

SPRINGFILED, Mo. — It was a career best night for Sydney Manning, and it was fitting she took the final shot.

Manning hit a three pointer as the buzzer sounded to give Missouri State a 69-67 win over Drake.

After a short delay to check the replay, the call was made and the euphoria began.

Manning achieved career best numbers in points (16), field goals made and attempted (5/10) and 3-pointers made and attempted (4-8).

The Lady Bears (13-2, 3-0) made a stop with a little over 20 seconds to play, followed shortly with a Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton timeout.

Sydney Wilson split a double-team, losing the ball in the process. Wilson was able to pop the ball up to Manning, who was standing on the wing for the game-winning shot.

It’s the second time in the past three games that the Lady Bears won at the buzzer. Jasmine Franklin hit a shot in the paint against Loyola to win that game in overtime.

Three other Lady Bears scored in double figures as Emily Gartner and Jasmine Franklin had 12, while Brice Calip scored 10.

The win ties the series between the Lady Bears and Bulldogs at 44-44.

Up next: Missouri State will host UNI on Sunday afternoon.