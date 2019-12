SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Connor McLennan is a competitive ax thrower who works at TommyHawks.

This year he competed in the 2019 World Axe Throwing Championship by finishing in the top 12 in Summer Season Regional Champions.

The championship was held for three days, Dec. 7-9.

Next league season begins in the week of Jan. 13.

You can find out when the other seasons start and learn more information here.