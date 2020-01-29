Mahomes wants to stay in KC for his career

MIAMI, Fla–One big key in Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV will be the quarterback play.

The San Francisco 49ers have Jimmy Garopollo, best know before this week as Tom Brady’s understudy with the Patriots.

And the Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes, best known before this week as Patrick Mahomes.

Joining me now from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is Rob Collins.

And Rob, Mahomes has had a rock star like following in the Midwest, but what is it like in South Florida this week?

Rob Collins:

A lot of people here in South Florida are well aware of the magic from one Patrick Mahomes.

We’ve seen a lot of Patrick Mahomes jerseys from people not from the midwest or Kansas City.

Patrick Mahomes is definitely a household name across the nation.

And Patrick Mahomes wants to be in Kansas City.

We heard from CEO Clark Hunt that a deal will probably been done in the next 12-15 months.

A long term deal for Mahomes.

He said he certainly wants to see Mahomes in Chiefs kingdom for the rest of his career.

And Mahomes echoed those same sentiments earlier today.

“The people are who really drew me to Kansas City. And I hope I get to play there the rest of my career. Just the people and how they accept you. How they care more about you more as a person then as a player. And how much passion they have for the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s special and its somewhere I want to be the rest of my career,” said Mahomes.

Rob Collins:

Everyone in Chiefs kingdom loves to hear that.

Mahomes in Kansas City for a career.

That would be a spectacle to see.

And who knows how many times they may be back to a place like Hard Rock behind us.