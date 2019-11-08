Mahomes to start Sunday at Titans

KANSAS CITY, Mo–The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Tennessee Titans Sunday and Patrick Mahomes will start at quarterback.

It’ll be the first time that Mahomes has played in a game since he dislocated his right kneecap on October 17th.

When the injury happened in Denver, it was thought that Mahomes could miss up to six weeks.

But he was back at practice in just two weeks and got cleared Friday.

Kansas City beat both the Broncos and Vikings with Matt Moore playing quarterback.

Mahomes will wear a brace on that knee and says he feels great.

“We knew. Kind of the way we were doing the whole process of the injury, kind of see how I felt every single day. So I knew that I had a chance. I kind of talked to all those doctors and they said as long as I was functioning well and moving well I could play this week. Coach Reid said he still wanted me to take it day by day. So I went out here and practiced, took the reps. And I haven’t had any pains or any set backs. So as long as we keep going with that, I’m glad to be back out there,” said Mahomes.

You can see that game Sunday at noon on KOLR-10.