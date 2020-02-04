Mahomes talks about what’s next

Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes hoists the trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

MIAMI, Fl. – Before boarding their charter flight for Kansas City, Chiefs coach Andy Reid and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes had one last obligation with the NFL in Miami.

Commissioner Roger Goodell presented Mahomes with his Super Bowl MVP trophy.

Both the quarterback and the coach Andy Reid met with reporters one last time.

Neither one had much sleep.

But both were excited about last night’s Super Bowl victory.

Patrick Mahomes at 24 years old is the youngest player ever to win a league MVP, Super Bowl MVP, and win a Super Bowl.

“It was awesome to be able to do it this year,” Mahomes said. ” I’m going to enjoy it for a couple of weeks. But knowing that the mindset of that we’re going to get back to grinding in the offseason. Go back in and do more stuff because I know that everyone’s going to be gunning for us.”