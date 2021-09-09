Mahomes says Chiefs need to get off to a fast start

KANSAS CITY, Mo–There’s no official motto, like last year.

No “Lets run it back”, or anything like that.

The Kansas City Chiefs will simply kick off the 2021 season against the Cleveland Browns.

You can see that game right here on KOLR 10 Sunday at 3:25pm.

The Chiefs will be looking for a third straight AFC Championship and another trip to the Super Bowl.

Losing to the Buccaneers in February’s Super Bowl has the Chiefs hungry to get back.

But the Chiefs say the focus has to be on the Browns this week or they can forget deep playoff runs.

“I think we just stress the importance of starting the season fast. We have a tough training camp as everyone knows. And we really compete and go at it every single day at practice. I think that prepares us to be ready to go from day one. We kind of came out, in my time at least, with a lot of good football teams up early in the season. And we know if you lose a game in September it could cost you at the end of the season as far as seedings and getting to the playoffs. So we just stress the importance, knowing we’re playing some really good football teams in the beginning of the year,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.