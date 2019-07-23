Mahomes, rookies report to Chiefs camp

ST. JOSEPH, Mo–Last season, the Kansas City Chiefs got tantalizingly close to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs hosted the AFC Championship game.

But the Patriots won.

And the Chiefs looked to next year.

Well next year started Tuesday with rookies, newcomers and quarterbacks reporting to training camp in St. Joseph.

Of course the big arrival was the defending NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs quarterback has had a whirlwind off-season but now all the attention is for 2019.

“Obviously we were super close to making the Super Bowl. We fell just short of that. But we’re going to keep progressing forward. Keep learning from that game. Learn from what we didn’t do as well. And learn from what we had success from. Making sure we get better each day. Because in order to get to that lofty goal the Super Bowl. You have to maximize each and every opportunity that you have,” said Mahomes.