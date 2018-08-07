Mahomes Ready For Preseason Opener

ST. JOSEPH, Mo–The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans will open up the preseason Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

You can see that game on our sister station KOZL, Z-27, pregame at seven, kickoff at 7:30.

KOLR 10’s Matt Vereen has been at Chiefs camp this week and reports on the last second preparations for the game.

Tuesday marked the final practice for Kansas City ahead of their first preseason game against Houston on Thursday at Arrowhead.

Most of the day spent in situational training preparing to face their first opponent.

It was a shorter practice for the Chiefs Tuesday, lasting just a little bit over an hour.

For KC, it was all about final preparations ahead of their first game under the lights at Arrowhead.

The offense spent the day without Wide Receiver Sammy Watkins who did not practice after leaving early yesterday with a hip injury.

As for Thursday’s game plan, Head Coach Andy Reid said each string will get a quarter to play on Thursday, quarterbacks included.

Patrick Mahomes will be the starter for KC for the first time in his young career.

Reid says he’s excited to see what he can do in his new role.

“I was curious to see him play last year. He did a nice job. It is a different role for him. But I expect him just to go play, right?,” said Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

“I just want to go out there and be efficient. Hopefully get a couple drives and hopefully get a couple touchdowns if it’s right. Just drives that end with running touchdowns or throwing touchdowns. Whatever. Just want to move the ball and be efficient,” said Mahomes.

Kickoff on Thursday is set for 7:30, but be sure to tune in at 7:00 for KC Blitz for a more in depth look at the Chiefs ahead of the game.

Reporting from Chiefs Camp, Matt Vereen KOLR 10 Sports Ozarks First.