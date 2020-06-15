Mahomes raises his voice for social justice

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo–Over the last couple of weeks, numerous professional athletes from every sport have raised their voices in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

And that includes Super Bowl MVP and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes was part of a video that hit social media last week.

And he says he’s stepping forward to make the future a better place.

Four months ago Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl Championship.

Now he’s one of the leading voices of NFL players as they address social justice.

Mahomes along with teammate Tyrann Mathieu were part of video tribute to George Floyd.

“I really felt that I needed to be in this video. And I needed to show my support. To unite the players and show them that we care,” said Mahomes.

Mahomes grew up in Texas, the son of a professional baseball player.

But that doesn’t mean he was unaware of racial injustice.

“I never had a talk, kind of like people have with their dads or their parents about being black and the inequalities that you can possibly have. I was taught from a young age from my mom and my dad, and from everybody around me. Treat people the right way. And usually you get treated the same. And if it doesn’t happen keep your head up high,” said Mahomes.

The 24-year old knows that not everyone will agree with his vocal stand.

It’s a risk Mahomes is willing to take.

“Obviously we know that not everyone agrees with everything that you’re going to say. Just know that when we say stuff we mean it. And we care. We want to make the world the best place for our future kids. And generations to come behind us,” said Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs back both Mahomes and Mathieu.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid grew up in Southern California and witnessed social unrest decades ago.

“I’m so happy. So fired up about our younger generation. They are taking and attacking this thing. At times like this you have to have large ears. You sit, you listen, you learn. And you become better,” said Reid.

“It’s great to find the kind of support that we’ve gotten from the Chiefs for me. From coach Reid, Clark Hunt, Mark Donovan. I’ve talked to Roger Goodell and he’s shown his support for us. I’ve always believed in people. And I’ve always believed that when people do things together. And doing things for the right reasons. And have a good heart when they do it. Things get done and change happens,” said Mahomes.