Mahomes new contract gives him, Chiefs security

KANSAS CITY, Mo–Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes met with reporters via zoom Tuesday.

This coming 24 hours after the 24-year old signed the most lucrative contract in sports history.

A 12-year deal worth more than $500 million dollars.

Mahomes has played two full NFL seasons.

And has 89 touchdown passes, more than ten thousand yards passing.

And he’s the only player to win a league m-v-p and a super bowl m-v-p before his 25th birthday.

“I just wanted to have the security of knowing that I’m going to be a Kansas City Chief for a long time. We did a good job of having enough money to pay all the guys around me. And I think that was one of the biggest things of the deal that I loved about it was we’re going to be a good football team for a long time. It’s about going out there and executing and finding ways to win. The biggest thing for me was those guaranteed mechanisms in the later years of the contract. Those were the deal sealers for me of knowing they have full trust in me. And the Chiefs are going to do all they can to have the best team around me every single year until hopefully the end of my career,” said Mahomes.