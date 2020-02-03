Mahomes leads KC Chiefs to Super Bowl LIV championship

MIAMI, Fla–It was a Super Sunday to remember for Kansas City Chiefs fans.

After a 50 year exile, the Chiefs were back in the Super Bowl.

Sunday night facing a San Francisco 49er team that had the second best defense in the league.

Patrick Mahomes leading his Kansas City Chiefs to its third Super Bowl game, in his second season as a starter.

It’s 3-nothing Niners, fourth and one from the two, and fancy spin move, and Damien Williams gets the first down.

A few plays later, Mahomes keeps on the option, it’s 7-3 Kansas City.

Second quarter, Jimmy Garoppolo hit as he throws the ball, Bashaud Breeland picks it off.

That led to a field goal, it’s 10-3 Chiefs.

But late second quarter, Garoppolo makes up for hit, hitting Kyle Juszczyk on this 15 yard touchdown pass, it’s 10-10 at the half.

Second half, after a Niner field goal, and a Mahomes interception, Raheem Mostert one yard touchdown, 20-10.

Fourth quarter, Mahomes hits Tyreek Hill with this 44 yard pass for a first down.

A few plays later he hits, Travis Kelce with this one yard touchdown, it’s 20-17.

Then Patrick Mahomes with a five yard touchdown pass to Damien Williams, 24-20 KC.

Williams scored again, and Kansas City wins the Super Bowl with a super fourth quarter, 31-20, Patrick Mahomes wins the MVP.

Andy Reid/1st Super Bowl Victory: “Absolutely, love this guy right here, man. All those guys that came before, love them too man. This is what it is all about, great team and great coaches. Appreciate every bit of it.”

Patrick Mahomes/Super Bowl MVP:”This team, we have heart. That’s just from day one. Coach pushed us to be the best that we can be. We never get up. I think those guys around us, the leaders of this team, they have that mindset that we never give up and we will fight until the end.

Frank Clark/Chiefs Defensive End: “Man we are sitting here, we are world champs. Me and my boy, we came into something special. We knew what we had to do, Coaches trusted in us and we went out there and got the job done when nobody else believed in us. Team went up the sideline and said have faith man. Have faith until the last second. That’s what we did.”