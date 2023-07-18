ST. JOSEPH, Mo–Well that was quick.

Just five months after winning the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs are ready to start all over again.

And step one was Tuesday with rookies, quarterbacks and rehabbing players reporting to training camp.

And of course the biggest name checking into the dorms at Missouri Western was QB-1 Patrick Mahomes.

This is the 13th training camp in st joseph.

And the Chiefs are one of only seven NFL teams that hold camp away from their home stadium.

The rookies will get the coaching staff’s full attention for the next few days before the rest of the team reports on Saturday.

“I’m going to continue to build myself. And help our team get better and better for those guys to stay motivated. I think we have a lot of motivated guys. I think you’re seeing the quotes from everybody that we want to continue to build this thing,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“We’re always trying to give him new challenges with things. And he loves that. And loves to attack those type of things. That’s where it’s at. But there are always things to work on,” said Chiefs coach Andy Reid.