Mahomes heading into surgery for turf toe injury, report says

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks on the sideline during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will head into surgery tomorrow to repair a foot injury that plagued him during the Playoffs this past season.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport said that the surgery will repair a torn plantar plate in his foot, also known as the injury turf toe. He said there will be several months of rehabilitation, but he’s expected to make a full recovery.

Turf toe is the sprain of the ligaments around the big toe. Truman Medical Center Sports Medicine Physician Dr. Margaret Gibson told FOX4 that the ligaments stretch too far, causing injury.

Mahomes got turf toe during the Chiefs divisional game against the Cleveland Browns. He went on to fight through the injury in the AFC Championship and the Super Bowl, taking the time in between play to rest his foot and undergo physical therapy.

