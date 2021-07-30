Mahomes focus on winning starts at camp

ST. JOSEPH, Mo–It’s been a week since Patrick Mahomes arrived in St. Joseph for Kansas City Chiefs training camp.

Since then, the rest of the squad has reported and the team held it’s third full squad workout this morning.

As always quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the center of attention at Missouri Western.

Number 15 in yellow made news in the offseason.

His turf toe injury was surgically repaired.

And he spent some of his hard earned money on buying a share of KC’s major league soccer team, Sporting KC.

Now his attention is on one thing, and one thing only, winning.

“We’re trying to win every single day. And that starts out here at training camp. Every single year I come into it and I’m trying to win every single game. I’m trying to go 20-and-0, 19-and-0 whatever it is. It’s really hard to do this. It’s only been done really one time. But at the same time you’re trying to go in with that mentality that you’ll win every single day. So that when you get to those game days you have the best chance to win every single game,” said Mahomes.