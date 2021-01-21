Mahomes continues to work through NFL concussion protocol

KANSAS CITY, Mo–A little more than 48 hours now before the Kansas City Chiefs will face Buffalo for the AFC Championship.

The Chiefs are looking for their second straight Lamar Hunt trophy.

And their second straight ticket to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs were on the outdoor practice field Thursday as they get ready to face the Bills.

On the field, and taking part in the drills, was quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes is trying to work his way through the NFL’s concussion protocols after getting injured in the win over the Browns.

Coach Andy Reid told reporters that Mahomes took most of the snaps with the first unit.

“Yea, so Pat looked good. He was out there and did a good job when he was out there doing it. It looks like he’s moving around well. He feels good. So it’s just that we follow the protocol. And that’s what we’re doing. But listen they all got good work in. That was the important thing as we went through today. It was good tempo. And the guys again, it was a good first step,” said Reid.