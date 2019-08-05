Mahomes continues to improve in training camp

ST. JOSEPH, Mo–The Kansas City Chiefs will kick off the exhibition season Saturday night when they host the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fans will flock to Arrowhead to see MVP Patrick Mahomes.

KOLR 10’s Matt Vereen has been with the Chiefs in St. Joe this weekend and says the quarterback will put on a show.

Last week, the NFL put out its top-100 list placing a certain Chiefs Quarterback at 4th.

Not even the top quarterback on the list, that went to Drew Brees.

Now personally I think that’s hogwash, and based on the excitement here in St. Joseph, I think Chiefs Kingdom agrees with me.”

There are plenty of impersonators, but here at Chiefs Camp there’s only one true MVP.

This time last year, Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had just been handed the starting job and a relatively uncertain future.

Now, just one year later we can already marvel at the past.

He etched his name in plenty of Chiefs record books last year: most single season passing touchdowns, most single season passing yards and highest passer rating.

But year two comes with something Year one didn’t: expectations.

Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy says what sticks out the most this time around is Mahomes ability to recognize and correct mistakes quickly.

Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy: “The kid can tell you exactly what he did wrong, and that’s a good thing. That’s an auto-correct deal that Pat has from within. When he’s not right in the pocket he’ll say, ‘hey, you know what coach, I should have did this. I should have stepped up. I should have had my body in this particular position.”

Chiefs Wide Receiver Demarcus Robinson: “Just vision wise, awareness. Just locating stuff and knowing what he’s supposed to do faster. Like when we’re watching film, just hitting moves faster, reading the defense faster and knowing where we’re supposed to be out of our breaks.”

Matt Vereen: “Now considering how quickly Mahomes could visualize and dismantle a defense last year,

If Robinson is right, opponents better be pretty scared entering year two.

From St. Joseph, Matt Vereen — Ozarks First.”