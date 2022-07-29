“

ST. JOSEPH, Mo–Patrick Mahomes is entering his sixth season with the Chiefs, his fifth as the starting quarterback.

As he works through training camp over the next three weeks, Mahomes will be guiding his team through a rebuild.

His receiver corps are full of new faces, and the defense has had a facelift.

And he says its imperative that the team be ready for the season opener September 11th at Arizona.

“Especially with this new group the guys are going to be ready to go. And we’re going to have to be. We have a tough beginning of our schedule. I think that coach Reid runs his training game the way that he does so we can be prepared for the start of the season,” said Mahomes.

The oddsmakers have the Chiefs as the favorites in the AFC West.

KC is looking for its seventh straight AFC West title.

But the Chiefs sit atop a dangerous division.

Mahomes:”When you build a culture that we built, you expect to go out there and our first goal is to win the AFC West. And if you win the AFC West this year, you’re pretty much at the top of the AFC. We just go in with that mindset. And we know our division’s going to be tough. It’s tough every year. And try to do whatever we can week by week to play our best football. And put ourselves in position to be in the playoffs and hopefully at Arrowhead.”

Mahomes has spent a lion share of his camp time getting synced up with his new receivers, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquis Valdes-Schantling and rookie Skyy Moore.

Moore raised eyebrows with a circus catch Friday in camp.

“Yea, he’s making a lot of tough, contested catches over the middle. He’s thinking a lot because he’s a rookie and is getting thrown into the offense. And we’re not holding back at all. You can tell when he knows what he’s doing he can run some great routes. He has some great releases. I think he can be a big part of our offense moving forward,” said Mahomes.

It’s no secret that Patrick Mahomes is the team’s MCV, most valuable Chief.

But he’s also not shy about talking with General Manger Brett Veach and coach Andy Reid on the direction the team is taking in the short-term and the long-term.

“Well Patrick is maturing as a player and a leader. And he’s somebody who early on took a leadership role in our lockerroom. He and coach Reid and general manager Brett Veach have a very special relationship,” said Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt.

At 26 years old, Mahomes has taken the Chiefs to two Super Bowls, he’s won a Super Bowl MVP.

He’s thrown for nearly 19,000 yards and 151 touchdowns.

The Chiefs have won 58 games in the first four years he’s been the starter.

But Mahomes is not satisfied.

“You always feel like you have more to prove. I promise you Tom Brady is feeling like he has more to prove. And I think that comes with any sport and any competitor. If you’re not getting better you’re getting worse,” said Mahomes.