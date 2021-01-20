Mahomes back at practice for Chiefs, still in concussion protocol

KANSAS CITY, Mo–The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will meet in the AFC Championship Sunday at Arrowhead.

It’s the third straight year that the Chiefs will host the championship.

The big question going into the week is the status of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes suffered an injury late in last week’s win over the Browns and has been in the NFL concussion protocol.

Mahomes went through a light practice Wednesday and has reportedly had no problems getting through the NFL’s program for him to play Sunday.

“So he looked good. He’s in the protocol so there are certain things that he can do. And it’s a limited basis. But today is a little bit of a limited practice. And it fit right into what he can do. But he took all the snaps. He feels good so we’re just going to follow the protocol as close as we possibly can,” said Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

“For me I just take it one day at a time. And always be ready because you never know who’s going to be in. But we’re going ot be excited to play,” said Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne.