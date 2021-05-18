MacKinnon, Grubauer lift Avs to 4-1 win over Blues in Game 1

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, left, argues for a call with referee Francis Charron in the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored the tiebreaking goal 30 seconds into the third period and later added an empty-netter, Philipp Grubauer stopped 22 shots and the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Gabriel Landeskog also added a third-period goal by tipping in a blue-line blast from MacKinnon. Cale Makar got things started with a power-play goal in the first period.

Game 2 is Wednesday. Jordan Kyrou scored his first postseason goal for a Blues team missing leading scorer David Perron, who’s out due to the NHL’s virus protocols.