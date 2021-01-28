Lynch leads Lady Panthers to 41st straight victory

ROLLA, Mo–The number one womens basketball team in NCAA division two was back on the hardwood Thursday night.

The Drury Lady Panthers were in Rolla to face Missouri S&T.

It’s been 22 days since Drury played, they endured back to back Covid-19 quarantines.

Amy Eagan’s Lady Panthers came into the action winners of 40 straight games and the unanimous number one in the D-2 poll.

And we pick up the action in the third quarter, the Lady Panthers inside to Azia Lynch off the glass 51-29.

The Miners not backing down, Laura Rodriguez spins at the free throw line and the jumper, 53-31.

Drury back the other way, Katie Kirkhart with the jumper and the Lady Panthers led by 20.

S&T could not stop Lynch, Payton Richards to Lynch off the glass.

Then the dish down low again to Lynch, she finishes with the reverse layup.

Azia Lynch led five Lady Panthers in double figures with 22 points, and Drury wins its 41st straight game 85-66.