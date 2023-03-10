SPRINGFIELD, Mo–In Class 3, boys semifinals, Thayer against Lutheran North.

Late first quarter, the Crusaders Davell Long hits a three-pointer 14-9 Crusaders.

But Thayer makes a run in the second quarter, Aiden Burns uses shooters roll to give the Bobcats a one point lead.

Just over two minutes before halftime, Bryce Spiller gets fouled on the layup, Crusaders back in front 24-19.

But just before haltime, Devin Harrington hits this basket, Lutheran North was up 32-25 at the half.

Thayer got back into it in the second half, and forced overtime, but the Crusdaders win 61-60.